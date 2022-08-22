Rajasthan: Crime Branch Team Raids Jaipur Farmhouse Over Illegal Gambling; 80 Detained

In a big development, a crime branch team of police in Rajasthan raided a farmhouse in Jaipur rural area of Jaisinghpura Khor and detained around 80 people in connection to illegal activities of gambling and others.

The team of police searched the farmhouse late on Saturday night after getting input that activities of illegal gambling and prostitution were running at the site in the Jaisinghpura Khor area in Jaipur, Rajasthan. During the raid, the Jaipur police seized 14 luxury cars and also detained around 80 individuals including 13 females.

Crime branch raids Jaipur farmhouse

According to the preliminary information, two people from Delhi had organised a party in a farmhouse in Jaipur rural area wherein people from different parts of the country came. As per the police officials, illegal gambling activities along with subjecting women to prostitution were carried out in the Notably, those detained also include an inspector of Karnataka Police and Tehsildar posted in Bengaluru, PTI reported.