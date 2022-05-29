In a disturbing incident in Rajasthan's Bundi, a 35-year-old Dalit man was allegedly starved and kept chained in a cattle shed and assaulted for over 31 hours last week for non-repayment of a loan, the police said.

According to the FIR registered in the case, Radheshyam Meghwal, a resident of Biluba village in Bundi district was assaulted as he failed to repay a certain loan amount to accused Paramjit Singh.

“The six accused in the case are currently absconding and we have constituted teams to search for them. All culprits will be strictly punished. Police forces conducted the preliminary investigation in which it was revealed that Radheshyam Meghwal was chained at a cattle shed,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Meena of Bundi district.

Fir registered by the victim

The FIR was registered based on victim Radheshyam Meghwal’s complaint. It said, “Since the applicant does not have any land or property to repay the loan amount, he has no choice but to work as a bonded labourer."

"Three years back, I had started working for Paramjit Sardar, a resident of Alfa Nagar as a hali. Paramjit kept me as a hali from May 2019 to April 2020 for 12 months. I needed money for the wedding of my sister. I had taken Rs 70,000 for 12 months' wages and Rs 30,000 as a loan from Paramjit," the victim told police.

I was abused with casteist slurs and tormented with iron pipes: Victim Meghwal

Paramjit began to add 3% interest on the amount, according to Meghwal, and in 2021, he forcibly took him away and forced him to harvest wheat for 10 days without remuneration. "On May 22, Paramjit, his younger brother and their four friends attacked me and took me to Paramjit's house. They abused me with casteist slurs. They tormented me with iron pipes and kept me chained in a cattle shed. "They locked me at the cattle shed for 31 hours and kept me hungry," the FIR claims.

The FIR was filed under sections 365 (kidnapping or abduction with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 343 (wrongful confinement for three or more days), 323 (voluntarily causing harm), and 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.