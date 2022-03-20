Rajasthan: Dalit Woman Gangraped By 6 In Front Of Her Children, NCW Seeks FIR On Accused

In a heinous crime in Rajasthan, on March 17 a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in the district of Dholpur while she was returning to her residence from the farm. The 26-year-old rape survivor was accompanied by her husband and children while they were commuting to their home when the accused allegedly stopped and thrashed the couple. In a bid to save himself, the husband allegedly fled the spot, after being beaten up with a country-made pistol, the local police have said.

Upon her husband fleeing the spot, the wife was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint, before her children, as per the survivor's statement to the police. The authorities have identified the accused as Lalu Thakur, Dhan Singh Thakur, Vipin Thakur, Mohit Thakur, Sachin Thakur and Lokendra Singh Thakur.

Woman gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dholpur in front of her children

Subsequently, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the alleged gang rape of a woman at gunpoint in front of her children in Rajasthan's Dholpur district. The NCW had written to DGP Rajasthan to register an FIR against unknown accused persons.

An FIR has been lodged at Kanchanpur Police Station under Section 376-D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Also, it was brought to the fore that the rape survivor and the accused in the case at hand hail from the same village. "The case is being investigated. No arrest has been made so far," the Circle officer of Dholpur Vijay Kumar Singh said.

BJP slams CM Ashok Gehlot over rising crime rate in Congress-ruled Rajasthan

In the aftermath of the alleged grave crime, Bharatiya Janata Party's state President Satish Poonia came down heavily on the Congress-led government. Deeming the incident as 'yet another instance of embarrassment', Poonia pulled up Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for not prioritising women and girl safety. Naming one after the other rape incidents that have occurred in Rajasthan, the BJP unit head commented that CM Gehlot is more focused on his political success than the public's ordeal.

"Rajasthan has been embarrassed yet again; under the government of CM Gehlot, it appears that criminals rule the state. In Dholpur's Kachanpur jurisdiction, a woman was gang-raped at gunpoint, and before her children's eyes," Poonia said while citing the infamous Alwar rape incident and Dungarpur rape crime of a minor.

"This is not the first incident of such a heinous crime as these numbers have increased manifold under Gehlot's government. in the span of 2021 and 2022 nearly 6,337 crimes on women have emerged. It appears that CM Gehlot is more concerned over his political throne than the plight of these victims," he added.

"Law and order are utterly disrupted under Gehlot regime, the morale of the Police is low, the public's morale has plummeted too. Instead of criminal minds being fearful of governance, the public is living with apprehensions, criminals are wandering freely across Rajasthan," he concluded.

