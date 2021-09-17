Rajasthan: Deputy SP, 2 Constables Held For Taking Bribe

A deputy superintendent of police and two constables were arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.55 lakh in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Friday.

The accused had demanded the bribe from the complainant to file a chargesheet in a case, Rajasthan ACB Director General B L Soni said in a statement.

After verification of the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and arrested Deputy SP, Jhunjhunu (rural) Bhawar Lal Khokhar and constables Mahipal and Rajveer while taking the bribe, he said.

They have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

