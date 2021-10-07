Rajasthan: Farmers Demanding Water For Irrigation Call Off Protest After Govt Assurance

Farmers in Rajasthan's Gharsana town, who were sitting on a dharna to demand the release of adequate water for irrigation, called off their protest on Wednesday after an assurance from the state government that it would look into their demand.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed the development.

Hundreds of farmers had gathered outside the sub-divisional magistrate's office in Gharsana and laid siege to the premises on Saturday evening.

The farmers called off the protest after a meeting with the divisional commissioner of Bikaner and other officers.

The meeting ended on a positive note and the agitation has been called off following the assurance that the government would look into the farmers' demand, said Syopat Meghwal, a representative of Sanyukt Kisan Mahasabha.

The farmers had been demanding adequate water supply for rabi crops.

Gehlot expressed happiness over the development and said that farmer welfare is the top priority of the state government.

"I am happy that state government officials and leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha have reached an agreement on irrigation water in Sri Ganganagar's Gharsana, following which the farmers have called off their agitation," he said.

The chief minister said that the state government has always been sensitive to farmers' demands.

"Farmer welfare is our top priority and will always be," Gehlot said.

