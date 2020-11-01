Rajasthan Govt Issues Unlock-6 Guidelines; Schools To Remain Shut Till November 16

The Rajasthan Government on Sunday issued new 'Unlock-6' guidelines for the month of November amid the still raging COVID-19 pandemic. According to the new SOP, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular classes will not commence till November 16 in the state. Similarly, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and other similar places will also remain closed for activities. Large congregations will also not be permitted, till November 30, announced the State Government.

Rajasthan on Saturday recorded nine more deaths due to the Coronavirus, taking the death toll in the state to 1,907. The state recorded 1,780 fresh cases, pushing the infection count to 1,96,993, a little less than the 2 lakh mark. As of Saturday, the state has 15,251 active COVID-19 cases, according to a health department bulletin.

Read: Reopening Of Schools: Rajasthan Govt To Decide On Saturday, Say Sources

Read: Rajasthan: Gurjars Protest In Bharatpur Over Reservation Demand, Block Railway Track

Centre announces Unlock-6 guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended the lockdown in the containment zones across the country till November 30, 2020, amid the COVID-19 crisis. At the same time, the guidelines for reopening of activities in areas outside containment zones shall continue to be applicable in the Unlock 6 phase.

This implies that state governments shall retain the power to take decisions for allowing certain activities having a relatively high risk of COVID-19 infection such as schools and coaching institutions, state and private universities for research scholars, gatherings above the limit of 100 people, etc.

However, the MHA has also stressed that states and Union Territories cannot impose any local lockdowns outside containment zones without prior consultation with the Centre. The Unlock 6 guidelines also reiterate that there will not be any restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Moreover, no separate permission or e-permit shall be required for such movements.

Read: Nine More COVID-19 Deaths, 1,780 Cases In Rajasthan

Read: MHA Extends Lockdown In Containment Zones Till Nov 30; Unlock Guidelines Remain Unchanged

(With Agency Inputs)