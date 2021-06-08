Rajasthan Govt Opposes Rape Convict Asaram Bapu's Bail Plea In SC Ahead Of Hearing

Rape convict Asaram Bapu is trying to get his sentence suspended in the garb of seeking medical treatment, the Rajasthan government informed the Supreme Court. In a counter-affidavit filed before the apex court, it opposed the plea filed by the self-styled godman challenging the Rajasthan High Court’s order which dismissed his request for grant of bail on medical grounds. After testing positive for COVID-19 in the Jodhpur Central Jail, he was eventually shifted to AIIMS, Jodhpur.

According to the State, Asaram Bapu was seeking treatment at the Prakash Deep Institute of Ayurveda only because his earlier rounds of petitions pertaining to allopathic treatment were not successful. Moreover, it pointed out that the clinical summary issued by the MM Hospital dated February 17, 2021, does not specify any health problem of immediate concern. The Ashok Gehlot-led government also revealed that the rape convict was uncooperative at AIIMS Jodhpur where he refused to take injections and oral medicines.

At the same time, it has offered to provide medical treatment to Asaram Bapu in Jodhpur itself citing the availability of excellent allopathic and Ayurveda treatment facilities in the city. It stated that the SC may direct a committee of doctors from AIIMS Jodhpur and Ayurveda Hospital to take charge of his treatment. Earlier on June 4, the SC had refused to grant immediate relief to the rape convict and issued notice returnable in one week.

Conviction in a rape case

Asaram was taken into custody in August 2013 on charges of raping a teenage student at his ashram. He was subsequently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. The charge sheet in the case that was filed against him and the four others in November 2013 alleged blackmail in exchange for sexual favours. Following his arrest, a number of key witnesses were either attacked or went missing. The self-styled godman's personal aide was shot dead in 2014 while another associate was killed in 2014.

Through the years, Asaram moved 12 bail applications, of which 6 were rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan High Court, and three by the Supreme Court. The self-styled godman was finally convicted in April 2018 under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO. In April 2019, a Gujarat court convicted Narayan Sai, his son, in another rape case.