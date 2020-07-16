Rajasthan HC Adjourns Plea Of Sachin Pilot & Supporting MLAs; Amended Petition To Be Filed

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 supporting Congress MLAs challenging the Assembly Speaker's disqualification notice. The petitioners requested the court for more time to file an amended petition. The disqualification notice was challenged on the grounds that the Assembly is not in session and that the MLAs had not indulged in anti-party activities. While the petitioners were represented by senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, Congress RS MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for the Speaker.

Time has been sought by the petitioner to amend the petition. The Court has given them time. Next hearing will be held when they will file the amended petition: Abhay Kumar Bhandari, Lawyer presenting Mahesh Joshi, Congress Chief Whip #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/XsIy2NFGv2 — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Rajasthan government in trouble?

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting. Moreover, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened on Tuesday.

Congress extends olive branch

A day earlier, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked Sachin Pilot and other dissident MLAs to prove their loyalty to the party by returning to Jaipur. Maintaining that BJP had failed in its attempt to topple the Rajasthan government, he lamented that Pilot and his loyalists had skipped the Congress Legislative Party twice. Referring to Pilot's assertion of not joining BJP, he challenged the rebel MLAs to leave the hotels in Haryana.

According to him, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government was providing security to the MLAs holed up at the ITC Grand and Lemon Tree hotels in Gurugram. Moreover, he directed them to stop all talks with BJP leaders. Taking a dig at Pilot, Surjewala urged the MLAs to talk on party forums instead of communicating through the media.

