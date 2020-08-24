Rajasthan HC Asks Speaker To Decide Afresh Plea Against BSP MLAs-Cong Merger In 3 Months

On Monday, Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal of the Rajasthan High Court directed state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to decide afresh the plea against the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress. The bench disposed of the writ petition filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar, who had registered a complaint with the Speaker on March 16. Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Joshi rejected Dilawar's plaint on July 24.

Justice Goyal asked Joshi to rule on the matter based on merit within a period of three months. Later in the day, a three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari dismissed Dilawar's petition, observing that the matter had now been rendered infructuous. The BJP MLA had moved the apex court challenging the Rajasthan HC's decision to not stay the Assembly Speaker's order.

BSP MLAs defect to Congress

After winning 6 seats in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly polls, BSP extended unconditional support to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state. However, BSP MLAs Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana, and Rajendra Gudha defected to Congress in September 2019. Two days post submitting an application for the merger with Congress, the Assembly Speaker gave his approval.

The BSP national leadership has consistently refused to accept the merger. On July 28, former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati lamented that the Rajasthan CM had acted with "malicious intent". According to her, the BSP had been cheated by Congress on multiple occasions. Furthermore, she contended that Gehlot and Congress shall be responsible if the Rajasthan government is reduced to a minority.

Congress wins trust vote

Sachin Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. The rift between CM Ashok Gehlot and him widened after the legislators belonging to his camp skipped two Legislative Party meetings. Despite Pilot's insistence that he will not join BJP, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief.

The efforts to ensure the stability of the Congress government bore fruit when Pilot met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. A three-member committee was constituted to address the issues raised by the Pilot camp MLAs and reach an appropriate resolution. On August 14, the Gehlot government comfortably won the trust vote with the support of the 19 Pilot camp MLAs and the 6 BSP-turned Congress legislators.

