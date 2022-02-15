Rajasthan HC Directs State To Provide Govt Job Reservation For Transgender People

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked the state government to provide reservations to transgenders in state employment in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on the issue. The Jodhpur bench, which was looking at the matter, issued an order to the government to fix the quota for transgenders for government job. The court ordered the state to determine other modalities relating to it and set it up within four months.

The Rajasthan High Court was listening to a plea by a member of the transgender community aspiring to become a police sub-inspector when it issued the order. The Jodhpur bench ruled in support of the petitioner, who participated in the recruitment process for the police service.

Following the hearing, a bench of justices Madan Gopal Vyas and Manindra Mohan Shrivastava dismissed the Rajasthan government's contention that it was the state's prerogative to decide whether to give reservation in jobs and to what extent.

Court orders for reservation for transgender people

Petitioner Ganga Kumari had approached the High Court seeking its directions to the government to provide proper and effective reservation to transgenders. The petitioner cited the mandate of the Supreme Court verdict for the same. Arguing for the case, petitioner’s counsel Rituraj Singh Rathore submitted the apex court’s detailed directions on the issue and informed that the Rajasthan government is yet to implement the same.

He further pointed out to the court that the apex court in its ruling in the case of the National Legal Services Authority, had examined the rights of transgender in fields including government services. He explained the Court’s supportive stance on the appointment to public services and admission to educational institutions.

The Supreme Court had subsequently directed governments to take steps to treat transgender persons as a socially and educationally backward class of citizens and provide them with reservations in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.

Meanwhile, Additional Advocate General Manish Vyas contended for the Rajasthan government and said that providing reservation for government jobs and admission to educational institutions is a government prerogative. However, the High Court bench dismissed his contentions and issued directions to make reservations. The court in its directive asked the state to carry out the orders within four months.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/ PTI