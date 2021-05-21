Rajasthan HC Orders Police To Not Arrest Accused Facing Up To 3 Yrs In Jail Till July 17

In a major move, the Rajasthan High Court ordered that an accused charged with offences carrying up to a 3-year jail term shouldn't be arrested till July 17. The single-judge bench of Justice Pankaj Bhandari was hearing an anticipatory bail plea for offences wherein the maximum sentence may extend to three years. Pointing out that there is a huge pendency of bail applications as of date, he mentioned that 5 judges at the Jaipur bench of the HC are hearing bail matters in addition to other matters assigned to them.

The grave condition of the COVID-19 pandemic was also factored in while pronouncing this order. According to Justice Bhandari, the arrests in such cases might prove to be counterproductive owing to the risk of novel coronavirus spread in the jail. Directing the state DGP to pass to issue instructions to all officers in this regard, he noted that the listing of bail applications under Section 438 of the CrPC before Sessions Court and High Court will be avoided.

The HC observed, "This Court is also of the opinion that the arrest of persons in cases where imprisonment extends upto 3 years and are triable by First Class Magistrate under present circumstances will prove to be counter-productive. If a person, who is arrested and produced before the Magistrate and thereafter, sent to Jail is an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19, the inmates may be put at risk. 7. Taking note of the above and also in view of larger public interest, this Court is of the view that the police may be restrained for the time being from making arrest of the accused persons, who are charged with offence where maximum sentence is upto three years, till 17th July, 2021."

SC's landmark order

It is pertinent to note that the CJI-led Supreme Court bench passed a slew of directions to decongest prisons on May 8 itself amid the surge in COVID-19 cases at prisons. Most importantly, the court directed the immediate release of all prisoners who were released pursuant to the apex court's order dated March 23, 2020, by imposing appropriate conditions. This assumes significance as 90% of the prisoners who were released last year either on interim bail or parole on the recommendations of the High-Powered Committees constituted by the states returned back to jails in February and March 2021.

Those inmates who were granted parole after the SC's previous order shall be released on parole for a period of 90 days. States were asked to publish the prison occupancy data and all decisions of the High-Powered Committees on the website. In another important step, the bench mandated that the authorities will not arrest any person in contravention of the guidelines laid down by the court in Arnesh Kumar v. State of Bihar.