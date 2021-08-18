Rajasthan: HC Terms Live-in Relationship Between Man, Married Woman 'illicit'

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday, August 18, passed an order terming the live-in relationship between a man and a married woman "illicit". On August 12, the single-judge bench of Justice Satish Kumar Sharma had issued an order that also denied the petitioners' request for police protection, who had said she was a victim of domestic violence after which she left her husband's house.

The plea was jointly filed by a 30-year-old married woman and a 27-year-old man from the Jhunjhunu district. During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioners submitted that both the petitioners are adults and are consensually in a live-in relationship.

The petition said the woman is married but has been living separately because of physical abuse by her husband. Their counsel added the petitioners are constantly receiving threats because of their live-in relationship and their lives are in danger. The petitioners had requested police protection on this ground.

The Court order said, "It is clear from examining all the documents of both sides that petitioner number 1 is already married. She has not got a divorce but despite that, she is staying with petitioner number 2 in a live-in relationship. In such a scenario, the live-in relationship between the two comes under the category of an illicit relationship".

The order further said, "Apart from the aforementioned, if any crime is committed with the petitioners, they are free to lodge a report with the concerned police station or avail other available legal remedies."

Justice Sharma cited a recent order of the Allahabad High Court, wherein it had rejected the request for police protection in a similar case.

Punjab and Haryana HC order in a live-in relationship case

In May, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had observed that the “individual has the right to formalise the relationship with the partner through marriage or to adopt the non-formal approach of a live-in-relationship”, concerning the protection plea of a couple in a live-in relationship.

The court had directed the Haryana Police to ensure that neither the lives nor liberty of the couple is harmed as it stated “in law, such a relationship is not prohibited nor does it amount to commission of any offence” and “such persons are entitled to equal protection of laws as any other citizen of the country”.

(With ANI inputs)

