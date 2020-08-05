Rajasthan High Court Issues Notice To Speaker CP Joshi On BSP-Congress 'merger'

In a major development, Rajasthan High Court has issued notice to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi over BJP leader Madan Dilawar's petition against the merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress. The High Court has directed the assembly speaker to reply by Thursday. The next hearing of the matter is scheduled at 10.30 am tomorrow.

On August 4, BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP moved a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court challenging an order of its single-judge bench which refused to put a stay on the functioning of the six BSP "defecting" MLAs as Congress legislators. The two parties had earlier moved the high court challenging the state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi’s September 2019 decision to allow the induction of the six BSP MLAs to the ruling Congress.

July 30 ruling by HC

On the petitions by BJP MLA Dilawar and the BSP, the single-judge bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal had on July 30 sought the stands of the assembly Speaker, its secretary and the six defecting BSP MLAs, issuing them notices, returnable by August 11. Justice Goyal, however, had not accepted the petitioners’ plea to grant interim relief and put a stay on the six BSP MLAs’ participation in the proceeding of the House as Congress legislators.

Dilawar and BSP national secretary Satish Mishra on Tuesday filed separate appeals and requested for the urgent listing of their pleas before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty.

Six BSP MLAs -- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha – had defected to the Congress in September last year and their induction to the Congress raised the ruling party tally to 107 in the House of 200 MLAs. The assembly session in the state is to begin on August 14.

BSP Issues Whip To 6 MLAs

BSP had issued a whip to its 6 MLAs instructing them to vote against the Congress in the event of a 'No Confidence Motion' or any other proceedings in the Rajasthan Assembly session. The six BSP MLAs- R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar & Wajib Ali have been instructed to follow the whip failing which they would entail disqualification. All six BSP MLAs had merged with Congress in September 2019 - which has not been recognised by BSP.

Pilot camp's massive allegation on Gehlot

Former Cabinet minister Ramesh Meena lashed out at Ashok Gehlot and dared him to reveal the transaction between Congress and the six BSP MLAs who had joined the party in 2009. Meena, along with Rajkumar Sharma, Rajendra Gudha, Girraj Singh, Murari Lal Meena and Ramkesh Meena had joined the party in 2009, while Gehlot was CM. "Reveal how much money was offered to us to join Congress when we were in BSP? We were cheated saying that we will see development - which did not happen, inspite of us working honestly," he had said.

