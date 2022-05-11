Rajasthan: Internet Services Shut In Bhilwara Amid Tensions Over Alleged Killing Of Youth

Tension prevailed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara region after a youth was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday. A 22-year-old boy was allegedly killed, following which, several Hindu organizations gathered and protested. Meanwhile, the internet services were suspended in the district on Wednesday in the wake of the incident.

Following the alleged killing of the youth, Hindu groups including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Hindu Jagran Manch have called for a bandh in the region. Amidst protests over the alleged murder, the district administration informed that the internet services will remain shut till Thursday. "Internet services in Bhilwara to remain suspended till 6 am on Thursday, 12th May," informed Ashish Modi, Bhilwara District Collector.

The administration has also increased security in the area in the wake of tensions after the alleged stabbing incident. It is pertinent to note that this is the second time in a week that tensions break out in Bhilwara. Earlier in the week, clashes had broken out in the Sanganer town of Bhilwara when a group beat up two people and set a bike ablaze. Mobile internet services were suspended in the district on Thursday following the incident.

Tensions in Bhilwara for second consecutive time in one week

Earlier last week, a group of masked men attacked two people in the Sanganer area of ​​Bhilwara, paving way for clashes. Police said that the assailants, who wore masks, also set a bike on fire. Based on the report of the Bhilwara District Collector, the Divisional Commissioner ordered the suspension of mobile internet service in the district from 4 AM on Thursday to 4 AM on Friday to bring the law and order situation under control.

Bhilwara Collector Ashish Modi had said that the action was taken to avoid any escalation of tensions in the area. He had then appealed to the people to not spread any rumours and maintain peace and harmony in the region. The police then began probing the CCTV footages of nearby areas to identify the miscreants that caused the attacks. The District Collector had also informed that the police were on high alert since the attacks. Now, the second attack in a week has taken place in the area belonging to the Ashok Gehlot-led state of Rajasthan.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI/ PIXABAY