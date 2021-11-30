Rajasthan Man Shot In Sleep Was Killed For Property; Nephew Held

A 40-year-old man, whose bullet-riddled body was found in Rajasthan's Bundi district last week, was allegedly killed for property which his nephew wanted to gain, police said on Tuesday.

The assailant had pumped at least six bullets into Banta Singh while he was sleeping under a tin shade in his agriculture field in Nananakpuria village on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

Police prima facie concluded personal enmity to be the reason behind the killing, and indicated that the assailant could even be known to the family.

Deputy SP Dharmendra Sharma had said the pet dog which guarded the field and was known to raise alarm at any stranger's entry, remained silent when the assailant entered the field and executed Banta Singh and was found unhurt.

Police claimed to have cracked the case on Tuesday with the arrest of Singh's nephew Rajveer Singh (21), two of his cousins. A minor brother of Rajveer was also apprehended in connection with the murder.

During questioning, the minor told police that he and Rajveer were annoyed at uncle Banta Singh with whom they lived with their mother after death of their father as he did not give them money, their share of agriculture crop over 10 bigas of land or supported them.

He said Rajveer hired one of his cousins for Rs 5 lakh to kill their uncle.

Police said Rajveer is an accused in a case of rape. He later married the survivor, but his uncle never helped him and did not allow his wife to enter into his house.

Eventually, Rajveer decided to get rid of his uncle and hired his cousin Gurupreet alias Guru (26) to execute the killing, Bundi SP Jai Yadav told the media on Tuesday.

Gurupreet was already on the run in a firing incident in Hindoli police station area with two other case of Arms Act and kidnapping registered against him.

A day before the crime, Rajveer took his mother Samir Kour to her relative's house in Keshoraipatan earlier in the morning following which at around 12.30 am on Sunday, Gurupreet alias Guru accompanied by one of his aides, identified as Sukhvender Singh alias Sonu (27) reached Banta Singh's field where the minor accused showed them the way and tied the pet dog on rooftop.

The two accused first lashed an attack with iron rod over Banta Singh's head, shot him dead and fled the scene.

The minor accused, a class 12 student, had told police that he hid himself under cot at the time of the incident and around an hour later he informed one of the neighbours and family members, who at around 4 am on Sunday reported the matter to the police.

Since the pet dog, which is reportedly very alarming and did not allow any outsider enter into the field, the investigation had zeroed into some in the family as the canine did not bark and was found unhurt, the police official said.

Banta Singh had completed a six-year jail term in a robbery case, police said.

