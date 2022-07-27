Rajasthan: Narco Terror Bid Busted Near India-Pak international Border; Accused Arrested

In a major success to thwart cross-border drug smuggling and narco-terror, the Rajasthan police arrested the smugglers who came to collect Heroin consignment from the Indo-Pakistan International border in Ganganagar district.

According to the preliminary information, smugglers came to the Srikaranpur border area of Rajasthan to collect the Heroin consignment. In a joint operation of the Rajasthan police along with the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) in the border area of the Ganganagar district, the police arrested two smugglers who came to the Indo-Pakistan International border area in Rajasthan's Ganganagar to collect the banned drugs.

As per the officials, the accused smugglers were caught when they were trying to flee after leaving their car near Shivpur head of Ganganagar district. It is pertinent to mention that the Rajasthan police also recovered the consignment of Heroin which was packed in 5 packets. However, the quantity of the drugs seized from the smugglers is yet to be ascertained. Notably, the joint operation was successfully carried out under the leadership of the Ganganagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Sharma and CID DSP Diksha Kamra. An investigation has been launched as the investigating agencies will likely dig into the involvement of other people if any in this narco-terror case along with all the possible angles.

It is pertinent to mention that another case of narco-terror involving the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan was foiled by the Jammu police on Tuesday.

Jammu police foils narco-terror bid

A day after Jammu police foiled the drone-dropped "narcotics" smuggling bid in Jammu and Kashmir, a narco-terror angle emerged during the investigation. Notably, on Tuesday, Jammu police recovered 12 kilograms of Heroin along with over Rs 11 lakh in cash and also arrested three people.

According to the preliminary information, the money that was to be minted from the sale of the 12-Kg heroin was to be used for terror financing in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. During the investigation, it was revealed that the banned drug was dropped via drone from Pakistan and was then picked up by the Punjab-based smugglers who then carried the consignment to J&K in a Verna car, indicating a cross-border syndicate of narco-terror.

BSF spotted drone in Ganganagar

On the intervening night of July 26-27, the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) spotted the movement of a drone on the Indo-Pakistan international border near Gharsana sector of Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. The alert BSF personnel fired several rounds toward the drone.

The BSF troops immediately launched the search operations to check if any packages were dropped by the drone in the Indian territory.

