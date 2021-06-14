Rajasthan Police Arrests Prime Accused In Bharatpur Doctor Couple's Murder Case

Nearly a month after a doctor couple from Bharatpur in Rajasthan was shot dead, the state Police on Sunday arrested the prime accused in the murder case. The prime accused Anuj Gurjar was nabbed while he was going to meet his girlfriend, informed Bharatpur Superintendent of Police (SP) DK Bishnoi.

SP Bishnoi said, "The couple was shot dead in broad daylight by two bike-borne miscreants on May 28. Anuj was nabbed while he was going to meet his girlfriend. Further investigation is going on."

Earlier, three other accused, that is, Daulat Gurjar, Nirbhan Singh Gurjar, and Mahesh Gurjar, who were involved in the murder conspiracy were also arrested.

The Bharatpur police took to Twitter and informed, "Anuj Gurjar, the main accused in the doctor couple's murder case, is arrested."

Doctor Couple Shot Dead In Bharatpur

On May 28, Dr Sudeep Gupta and his wife Dr Seema Gupta were shot dead in broad daylight by two bike-borne miscreants at Circular Road near Central Bus Stand when the couple was going somewhere in a car. The assailants were identified based on CCTV footage of the incident. As per reports, the accused had knocked at the side window of the car and fired the shots from point-blank range, and immediately fled from the scene of the crime on their motorcycle firing in the air to create panic. Sudeep had died on the spot, while Seema had succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital.

As per the police, Sudeep Gupta, his wife Dr Seema, and his mother were jailed in November 2019 in a murder case of a woman and her five-year-old child. Anuj is the brother of the woman who was murdered in November 2019.

Police officer Rajendra Sharma had said that the woman and her child were killed after their house was set on fire. Dr. Gupta had an affair with the woman and he, along with his mother and wife, was suspected to be involved in setting the house ablaze.

SP Bishnoi had also said, “In 2019, a woman, with whom Sudeep allegedly had a relationship, died along with her son after the doctor's wife and his mother allegedly set fire to their house. The doctor, his wife, and his mother were all in jail following the incident, and presently all three were on bail."

(With Agency Inputs)