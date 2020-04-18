Rajasthan Police Detain 15 People For Violating Lockdown

Rajasthan police, on Friday, detained 15 people for violating the lockdown rules and not maintaining social distancing norms as they gathered to offer prayers at a mosque in Jaipur.

Detained for violating lockdown

An FIR has been filed against these individuals and the police have said that strict action will be taken against these people. ANI quoted Jaipur Station House Officer Kho Nagoriyan, "15 people were detained today for defying social distancing norms and lockdown rules as they gathered at Ayesha mosque to offer prayers; FIR registered against them, strict action to be taken."

Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, asked Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to speak to all states' chief secretaries and DGPs where lockdown has been violated. States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan have been highlighted by the Home Minister where most lockdown violations have taken place.

Sources report that Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has warned the Home Minister that the fight against COVID-19 could be lost if these incidents are allowed to happen. The Home Mister has also stated that no religious congregation will be allowed in an attempt to defy lockdown. The home secretary has allegedly been told to report to the Home Minister by late evening on Thursday after instructing states that 'defying lockdown will be taken as a criminal offence.

Similarly, after PM Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, on Tuesday, around 2,000 migrant workers gathered at Bandra station, under the illusion of boarding 'Jansadharan Express' trains to UP, Bengal, and Bihar. Mumbai police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowds and have arrested activist Vinay Dubey and a Marathi news channel reporter for spreading fake news leading to the mass lockdown violation. The Maharashtra government is rolling out an economic package for migrant labourers while the BMC is setting up community kitchens to feed more homeless migrant labourers in Bandra.

