Rajasthan Police Seizes 294 Kg Silver, 24 Lakh Cash In Dungarpur District, 2 Detained

Police recovered 294 kg of silver and over Rs 24 lakh cash from a car in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan on Thursday morning, officials said.

Two car occupants have been detained and are being interrogated, they said.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal silver smuggling, a police team stopped and searched a car during patrolling in Ratanpur area, in which 294 kg silver and Rs 24.19 lakh cash were recovered, Dungarpur District Superintendent of Police Kundan Kawaria said.

The two car occupants were headed to Rajkot in Gujarat. An investigation will be done about the misuse of the jewellery and cash in elections, he said.

The DSP said information regarding the seizure has been given to the Income Tax Department and others.