Rajasthan Police Sub-inspector Caught Red-handed While Accepting Bribe: ACB

A police officer was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Alwar district on Wednesday, officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The accused Ramkishore is a sub-inspector and the Station House Officer at Sheikhpura Ahir police station, the ACB stated in a communique.

The complainant had approached the officer to get a case settled and a final report filed to which he demanded Rs 50,000.

Following this, the complainant approached the ACB.

The officials advised him to meet the SHO with the money so they could nab the police officer with proof.

They said the SHO has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and that his residence is being searched.

