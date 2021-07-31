Rajasthan Police Warns Against Honour Killings; Shares 'Dil' Movie Poster & Quotes Lyric

The Rajasthan Police shared Aamir Khan-starrer Dil's poster on July 30, Friday. The post was to assure couples that they will be protected from honour killing. The poster was from the Aamir Khan-Madhuri Dixit movie 'Dil'. The poster had text written in Hindi and tagged the CMO Rajasthan account and Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Police said that under the 2019 Rajasthan honour killing bill, those causing bodily harm to couples will be fined ₹5 lakh along with life imprisonment or the death penalty. "There's no need to be afraid," said police. The tweet featured Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the poster and the lines of the song ‘Hum Pyar Karne Wale Duniya Se Na Darne Wale’.

Rajasthan Police share Dil poster & talk about protection of couples in Rajasthan; receive backlash

Sagar Pande commented on the Tweet saying, “It is clear from this that the present Rajasthan Gehlot government is engaged in promoting cases like love jihad. On serious issues, the general public is not getting protection, rapes are increasing continuously and they are getting murdered. The graph of crime incidents is increasing continuously in the newspapers.” Virendra singh Chauhan, BJP E President put up a tweet in response which translated to, “Aamir Khan, who abandoned his marriage by trapping his two wives in a love trap@PoliceRajasthan This tweet by protection may promote love jihad @RajCMO There is evidence of the government being pro-Muslim. I condemn it. “. He also tagged Dr Alka Mundra in the Tweet, who is President BJP of Mahila Morcha in Rajasthan.

Honour killing Bill; previous tweet by Rajasthan Police also received backlash for promoting 'Love Jihad'

The Rajasthan Prohibition of Interference with the Freedom of Matrimonial Alliances in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill referred to in the Tweet was passed in 2019. Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill was also passed alongside. The same month, the Rajasthan Police had shared another movie poster with a similar message. Their tweet at the time translated to, “Attention! The era of Mughal-e-Azam is over! If you tried to physically hurt a loving couple, then the Rajasthan government #HonourKilling According to the Bill 2019, you will be sentenced to death from imprisonment for life. punishment up to and Fine up to ₹5 lakhs may be imposed. ~Because to love is not a crime. ”

