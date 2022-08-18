Rajasthan: Priest Found Dead Inside Hut In Hanumangarh Village; Murder Angle Suspected

In a shocking incident from the state, a Hindu priest was found dead inside his house in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Bhakrawali village under Sangaria Police Station limits in Hanumangarh when the 75-year-old Sadhu, identified as Chetan Das, was found bleeding from his mouth and nose in his hut on the morning of August 17.

The body of the Sadhu was discovered by the villagers who reached his hut and found him covered with blood. After the news spread out, villagers in large numbers gathered outside his house.

Hanumangarh, Rajasthan | A Sadhu was found murdered in his house in the Bhakhrawali village of Hanumangarh on the morning of August 17. The sadhu was identified as Chetan Das. Further probe underway. pic.twitter.com/ThxRiE015I — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 18, 2022

The local police were immediately informed. They reached the spot and recovered the body of the Sadhu. After talking to the villagers, the police learnt that the Saint used to live in the village for a very long time. His hut was built on the side of Ward No 1 outside the village.

While an investigation has been also initiated in the matter, the priest is suspected of being murdered. The reason behind the murder is presently unknown.

However, this is not the first time a priest has been murdered in the state. Earlier in June, a priest was founded at the Dogra temple in Bundi. The incident also raised several questions about the law and order in the Ashok Gehlot-ruled Congress government in Rajasthan.



Image: ANI/Republic