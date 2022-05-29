Rajasthan Rape Case: Minor Girl Allegedly Kidnapped & Raped In Karauli; Probe Underway

In a horrific incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in the Hindaun area of Karauli district in Rajasthan on Saturday.

The minor girl was allegedly abducted while she was fast asleep in her house. The accused allegedly took the girl far from the village to an isolated place and raped her.

Karauli Superintendant of Police Sailendra Singh spoke to Republic TV and said, “This heinous crime took place in the Hindaun are of the Karauli district. The girl has been medically examined. She is going under treatment and senior police officials have been deployed to nab the absconded culprit.”

The accused left the minor girl near her house after committing the crime. Police have been deployed in the Hindaun village of Karauli to nab other suspects.

Rajasthan Dausa Rape Case

Earlier, a woman was gang-raped and her body was found in Rajasthan's Dausa district on April 26 morning. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and brutally murdered.

The woman boarded the bus from Jaipur to Dausa as she was visiting her parents' house. The accused offered the victim lift and later gang-raped along with another person. The accused killed the victim and dumped her body in the well. After receiving the information, the Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body with the help of local people. In the case of the disappearance of a woman, a case was registered in Ramgarh's Pachwara police station of Dausa on April 24.

Lalitpur Case

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh. A case has been registered against six people, including a station house officer (SHO) for the crime. The matter has been registered under Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four youth, taken to Bhopal on April 22, and allegedly raped. The teenager managed to escape and reached her home. However, when she went to the police to file a complaint, the station in-charge allegedly raped the teenager again before handing her over to the Childline Welfare committee, the police said.

The Lalitpur Superintendent of police has filed a case of gang rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj. Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak assured that the SHO has been suspended and a team has been constituted for the arrest of all the accused. Four arrests have been made so far. The investigation has been handed over to DIG Jhansi Jogendra Kumar.

