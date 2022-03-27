Rajasthan Rape Case: Victim's Family Concerned Congress Govt May Suppress Matter

Amid back to back statements from people related to the Dausa rape case, the victim's family expressed fear of the Congress Government 'suppressing the matter'. The family also claimed to have received threats as the accused is the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena. Meanwhile, the accused's father has refuted the allegations adding that his son is innocent.

"Congress government can suppress the matter. We are getting threats. The accused son's father is Congress MLA. The government is of Congress, the matter can be suppressed. We are getting threats everyday. Social pressure is being put on us. Something can go wrong with us, an accident can happen, we are worried. I hope Rahul, Priyanka will see our pain," the victim's family said.

Congress MLA terms says accusations against son a 'lie'

Republic TV on Sunday confronted Rajasthan Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena on his son's involvement in allegedly raping a 15-year-old.

"Why should I meet the victim's family? The case is a lie, we are innocent, my son is innocent. We are not at fault even 1%. The police will decide who is the culprit," added Johari Lal Meena.

Dausa rape case

According to the details of the complaint provided by SHO Nathulal Meena, the accused sexually assaulted the victim in Samleti after intoxicating her. He said that one of the five accused, identified as Vivek Sharma, was also booked for extorting a sum of Rs 15 lakh cash and jewellery items by threatening the victim to upload the video of her being raped on social media. NCW has also taken cognisance of the issue.

Meena added the case was registered on Friday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s family members. Medical examination of the victim has been done and her statement recorded.

Police have identified the key accused as Deepak Meena, son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh Assembly constituency in Alwar district. According to police, a case of rape was also registered against Johari Lal Meena in 2019, but after a probe, the allegations made by the woman were found to be false.