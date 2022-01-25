Rajasthan: Revenue Officer, Middleman Held In Bribe Case

An Anti-Corruption Bureau team on Tuesday arrested a revenue officer and his middleman for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000.

According to a statement issued in Jaipur, the ACB team arrested Patwari Kamal Kishore and his broker Chikuram Sansi while taking the bribe.

The complainant in the case had reported that the revenue officer demanded bribe through his middleman to correct revenue records, for which the matter was pending in an SDM court.

The ACB team verified the complaint and laid a trap on Tuesday and arrested both the accused. The accused are being interrogated, the statement said.

