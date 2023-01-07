Rajasthan Shocker: Videos Of Dalit Homes Targeted By Mob In Alwar Emerge

Stones were pelted at the houses of people belonging to the Dalit community in Rajasthan's Alwar, sources said on Saturday, January 7. The villagers were also beaten with sticks, leading to injuries.

According to sources, 12 to 15 people were injured in the attack and stone pelting by around 30 to 40 people. The miscreants are alleged to be from a particular community.

The shocking videos which are being widely shared on social media platforms show Dalits being attacked with sticks and around half a dozen people pelting stones.

The incident reportedly flared up over a dispute regarding the gazing of sheep and goats. Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter.

The villagers have alleged inaction by the police. So far, five people have been arrested. However, the FIR (First Information Report) mentions 30 to 40 people.

Rajasthan: Dalit Boy dies after being thrashed by private school director

Last year, a Dalit minor boy died after being beaten up by the private school director for allegedly touching a water pot in Rajasthan’s Jalore.

The teacher was charged with murder and under Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The minor was allegedly thrashed on July 20 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had condemned the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the family from the Chief Minister's relief fund.

Image: Republic