Last Updated:

Rajasthan: Shopkeeper Attacked With Weapons In Baran; Trade Federation Observes Strike

Violence erupted in Rajasthan's Baran after a shopkeeper was attacked with weapons on Wednesday. The city observed a day-long strike on Thursday in protest.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: ANI


Following the violent clash that broke out in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Wednesday, another similar clash was reported from the state on the same day after a group of people attacked a shopkeeper in Baran city. The incident took place at the night when a few armed youths came with weapons and attacked the shopkeeper in the Janta Talkies readymade cloth market of the city.

Following that, the man was immediately rushed to the hospital in an injured state and is presently undergoing treatment. However, this attack triggered an uproar among the people leading to violent clashes. Hindu outfits along with the trade federation have also condemned the incident, declaring a Baran Bandh on Thursday. 

Speaking on the same, Baran Superintendant of Police, Kalyan Mal Meena told ANI that a few youths physically assaulted the young shopkeeper and he was taken to the hospital. "A report will be taken from the hospital and strict action will be taken for that. The police will make full proof arrangements", he added. 

READ | Sachin Pilot questions Ashok Gehlot's leadership again amid Congress rift over RS nominees

Attack on shopkeeper triggers ruckus in Baran

While the reason behind the attack on the shopkeeper in Rajasthan's Baran city is not yet ascertained, a communal angle is not being ruled out. However, police have not issued any statement so far. Following the attack, an angry mob gathered outside the hospital protesting against the incident and the city observed a day's strike on Thursday, June 2.   

READ | Rajasthan: BSP demands six MLAs who defected to Cong be barred from voting in RS polls

In addition to that, the agitated people were also seen shouting slogans over the incidents of knife attacks and stone pelting on traders. Several shopkeepers and locals also gathered in the market. 

READ | 'Konaseema violence orchestrated by Andhra government' alleges JSP leader Pawan Kalyan

Earlier in the morning, incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Chittorgarh’s Dhuncha Bazar following the killing of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni’s son on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Ratan who was attacked by some unknown assailants at Shivaji Circle in the city. 

READ | Assam violence: Police arrest prime accused behind Batadrava police station arson

(Image: ANI)

READ | Assam CM Himanta Sarma alleges PFI role in Batadraba violence; demands ban
Tags: Rajasthan, Baran, Hindu
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND