Rajasthan: Shopkeeper Attacked With Weapons In Baran; Trade Federation Observes Strike

Following the violent clash that broke out in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Wednesday, another similar clash was reported from the state on the same day after a group of people attacked a shopkeeper in Baran city. The incident took place at the night when a few armed youths came with weapons and attacked the shopkeeper in the Janta Talkies readymade cloth market of the city.

Following that, the man was immediately rushed to the hospital in an injured state and is presently undergoing treatment. However, this attack triggered an uproar among the people leading to violent clashes. Hindu outfits along with the trade federation have also condemned the incident, declaring a Baran Bandh on Thursday.

Rajasthan | A shopkeeper was attacked by some unknown miscreants in Janta talkies market of Baran. he was injured and was admitted to a hospital. After this, there was unrest in the market. Police forces have been deployed & matter being investigated: Kalyan Lal Meena, SP Baran pic.twitter.com/Q78bgvHfMo — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2022

Speaking on the same, Baran Superintendant of Police, Kalyan Mal Meena told ANI that a few youths physically assaulted the young shopkeeper and he was taken to the hospital. "A report will be taken from the hospital and strict action will be taken for that. The police will make full proof arrangements", he added.

Attack on shopkeeper triggers ruckus in Baran

While the reason behind the attack on the shopkeeper in Rajasthan's Baran city is not yet ascertained, a communal angle is not being ruled out. However, police have not issued any statement so far. Following the attack, an angry mob gathered outside the hospital protesting against the incident and the city observed a day's strike on Thursday, June 2.

In addition to that, the agitated people were also seen shouting slogans over the incidents of knife attacks and stone pelting on traders. Several shopkeepers and locals also gathered in the market.

Earlier in the morning, incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Chittorgarh’s Dhuncha Bazar following the killing of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni’s son on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Ratan who was attacked by some unknown assailants at Shivaji Circle in the city.

(Image: ANI)