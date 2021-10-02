Rajasthan: Suspended DSP, Woman Constable Terminated From Service Over Lewd Video

The Rajasthan government has terminated from service a suspended deputy superintendent of police and woman constable, who were both arrested after video clips purportedly showed them involved in sexual activities in presence of the constable's minor son.

Director General of Police M L Lather confirmed that the duo have been terminated from service. "The termination orders will be served them today," Lather told PTI.

Sources said such a major step against the two police personnel, who are under judicial custody at present, was taken after approval from the Chief Minister's Office. The action was taken under the Rajasthan Civil Services Rules.

After the video went viral, the police department had suspended both the personnel on September 8. The Special Operations Group (SOG) was handed over the inquiry that lodged a case against Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer Heera Lal Saini and arrested him on September 9. The woman constable was arrested on September 12.

According to the police, the videos clips were taken on the mobile phone by the constable in a resort in Pushkar town of Ajmer district on July 10.

Saini was posted as the Circle Office (Beawar) in Ajmer while the woman constable was posted in Jaipur when they were arrested.

The police had taken suo motu cognisance of the video being circulated on social media and arrested Saini. A case was registered with the cybercrime station of SOG under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The video clip purportedly showed Saini in a compromising position with the constable in a swimming pool along with policewoman's six-year-old son, who was also in the pool with them.

Apart from Saini and the constable, two other RPS officers and SHOs of two police stations in Jaipur and Nagaur were also suspended for dereliction of duty.

The husband of the constable had forwarded a complaint to SP's office in Nagaur seeking registration of an FIR against both off them under the POCSO Act.

The complaint was forwarded to the SHO of Chitawa police station on August 10 but he did not register the case.

