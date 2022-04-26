In a horrific incident, a missing woman was gang-raped and her body was found in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday morning. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and brutally murdered.

Woman Raped, killed & dumped in well

As per the initial reports, the woman boarded the bus from Jaipur to Dausa as she was visiting her parents' house. The accused offered the victim lift and later gang-raped along with another person. The accused killed the victim and dumped her body in the well. After receiving the information, the Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body with the help of local people. In the case of the disappearance of a woman, a case was registered in Ramgarh's Pachwara police station of Dausa on April 24.

The Dausa police released a statement and claimed that one of the accused has been arrested and booked for kidnapping, gang rape and murder.

BJP attacks Rajsthan govt

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala has launched a scathing attack on the Rajasthan Government over rising crimes against the women. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Poonawal said that in Rajasthan, it is not Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon but Ladki hoon kya bach Sakti hoon. Just three weeks ago, in the same place Dausa, Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena's son was involved in a gang-rape of a minor girl and the state government defended the Apraadhi (Criminal).

"There has been an Apradhi Bachao Aandolan in Rajasthan. Every single day, new rape cases against minors or Dalits, and atrocities against women are reported. But the ministers in Rajasthan say Ye Mardo ka Pradesh Hai (The State belongs to Men). The Chief Minister says Rape cases are fake and the entire Hathras lobby of Priyanka Vadra who goes on Parikrama in various states voicing women's rights gets absolutely silent when it happens in Rajasthan. Why does Priyanka Vadra doesn't visit Alwar or Dausa and take action? For her Rape and Women issues are just political tools. This is the most shameless and anti-woman govt. When will Home Minster Ashok Gehlot will step down if crime against women will continue like this", said Poonawala,

But time & again Rajasthan Ministers & the CM indulge in Apradhi Bachao not Beti Bachao! Gehlot says most rape cases are fake! Shantilal justifies rape saying it’s a “mardon ka pradesh”



Where is Hathras Lobby?No visits? No action on such failures! Ladki hoon slogan is empty? 2/2 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 26, 2022

