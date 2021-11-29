Rajasthan: Youth Sentenced To Death For Raping 60-year-old Woman

A court in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Monday sentenced to death a youth who raped and murdered a 60-year-old woman.

Surendra Meghwal alias Mandiya (19) was arrested after a case was registered at Pilibanga police station in the district and a chargesheet was presented against him in seven days, an official statement said.

The matter was heard in a fast-track court for speedy trial.

On Monday, the court convicted Meghwal and gave him death penalty. The court pronounced the verdict in 74 days.

