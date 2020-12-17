'Rajinikanth May Be Summoned Again If Needed': Jagadeesan Commission On Thoothukudi Firing

Superstar film actor turned politician Rajinikanth may be summoned if required in connection with the Thoothukudi police firing next year in January, retired judge in the Aruna Jagadeesan commission, who is investigating the case, said on Thursday.

Rajinikanth's comment after visiting Tuticorin had sparked a major controversy, as he had stated that the anti-social elements infiltrated into the protest against Sterlite copper smelting plant and highjacked the protest, which led to the firing and the violence. The superstar faced severe criticisms from people for toeing the line of the government and the opposition too targeted the actor turned politician over the same.

Sterlite protest

The protest against the functioning of Sterlite copper smelting plant took place in 2018, which went on peacefully for over three months, took a violent turn on the 100th day and the situation went out of control with incidents of vandalism, rioting and damaging public property. The protest was held against the proposed expansion of the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi. Protestors also alleged the plant to be flouting environmental norms and affecting the health of the citizens living in the area. The protestors on the 100th day with thousands of people marching towards the Thoothukudi Collectorate. As the protest escalated, protestors overpowered the police personnel with incidents of stone-pelting and setting ablaze vehicles. The police then opened fire in retaliation which led to 13 people getting killed in the firing while several policemen were also injured during the protests. The state government had also faced outrage for the police action on the protestors.

After the incident, Chief Minister E Palaniswami stated it was antisocial elements that instigated the matter and disrupted the peaceful protests. The CM formed an independent judicial commission in 2019 to probe the reason behind the violence and the circumstances which led to the firing, under retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan.

Rajinikanth had also visited Tuticorin to meet the families of the deceased who were killed in the police shoot out, after which he made the controversial statement while addressing media.

"Some anti-social elements infiltrated into the peaceful protests and instigated the violence, which led to the police firing, this is the same kind of incident which happened during Jallikattu protests violence," he said.

He had been summoned by the Aruna Jagadeesan commission in February 2020 as well, and the retired judge has again stated that Rajinikanth might be called again for interrogation if needed.

