Rajinikanth Moves HC Against GCC's Property Tax Demand For Marriage Hall Amid Pandemic

Challenging the demand of property tax of Rs 6.5 Lakhs by the Greater Chennai Corporation for his Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam, actor Rajinikanth has moved Madras HC. In the petition he has filed, he stated due to the lockdown, the mandapam hasn’t earned revenue in the past six months (April to September).

According to the case filed by the actor through his counsel, Vijayan Subramanian, the actor had been regularly paying property tax for the marriage hall, with the last payment being on February 14. With the lockdown being imposed in the state, since March 24, this year, his marriage hall hadn’t been rented out since that day.

Rajinikanth asked to pay Rs 6.50 lakhs as property tax

The Actor had received a property tax invoice from the corporation on September 10, asking him to pay Rs 6.50 Lakhs as the property tax for the months April through September. “It is submitted that Sec 105(1) of the Chennai Municipal Corporation Act 1919, states that any building whether ordinarily let or occupied by the owner himself has been vacant and unlet for thirty or more consecutive days in any half-year, the commissioner shall remit so much, not exceeding one half of such portion of the tax as relates to the building only as if proportionate to the number of days during which building was vacant and unlet in the half-year…”

The actor had argued he is entitled to vacancy remission as he did not rent out the marriage hall for the past few months due to COVID-19 pandemic and has sought an interim injunction restraining respondents, the Chennai City Commissioner and the revenue officer, from proceeding with executing a two per cent penalty on the property tax before his notice has been adjudicated upon. According to the petition, the penalty is expected to be paid before October 15.

Hearing a petition, Justice Anita Sumanth warned of imposing costs on Rajinikanth for rushing to the court. Following the Madras High Court refusing to entertain plea moved by actor Rajinikanth, the actor’s counsel has now sought to withdraw the case.

