Rajinikanth Receives 'anonymous Bomb Threat Call' At Chennai Residence; Ruled Out As Hoax

As Chennai and its neighbouring districts gear up for 15-day total lockdown, Superstar Rajinikanth received an 'anonymous bomb threat call' on Thursday, as per sources. The call, which later turned out to be a hoax was made to the actor's Poes garden residence in Chennai. While Teynampet police is investigating the matter, sources report that a team visited the actor's residence and conducted searches as well.

Opposing the Tamil Nadu government's decision to keep TASMAC liquor shops open amid the pandemic, the actor had said 'It will just a become dream for this party to come back in power if TASMAC liquor shops are reopened'. The Tamil Nadu government's decision was struck down by Madras High Court after social distancing norms were flouted, directing the government to limit to online sales. Challenging the order, the government had moved the Supreme Court, which allowed the government to operate liquor shops, saying it could not interfere in a on 'state policy'.

Rajinikanth's party launch

The megastar has been alluding to his party launch and has confirmed that he will contest in the 2022 State election. Recently, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai - Karate Thiagarajan said that Superstar Rajinikanth may launch his party in May-June 2020 along with supporters of both AIADMK and DMK. Inspite of not officially diving into politics, Rajinikanth has hinted at joining hands with Kamal Haasan who launched Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and contested in the Tamil Nadu by-polls. While Rajinikanth has not confirmed the alliance, Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, has outright declared, that there was nothing wrong with both of them coming together to work for the betterment of the state.

Current political scenario in Tamil Nadu

While a prominent and popular face is missing from Tamil politics after the demise of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa and DMK chief Karunanidhi, the AIADMK in alliance with the BJP is ruling the state with chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the helm of affairs. The BJP is trying to make inroads in the southern state which has long been held by regional powers. While DMK has now been taken over by Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin, AIADMK is facing stiff opposition from its faction - Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) - led by Sasikala's nephew Dinakaran.

