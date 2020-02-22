Rajinikanth Seeks Exemption From Appearing Personally Before Tuticorin Probe Commission

Actor Rajinikanth who has been summoned by the Aruna Jagadeesan commission has sought an exemption from appearing personally before the probe panel which was set up by the Tamil Nadu government to enquire into the violence and police shootout which broke out during the anti-Sterlite protest which happened in May 2018. Rajinikanth had been called in by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission which is probing into the Tuticorin police firing since he also visited Tuticorin and made some statements just after the incident.

Rajinikanth's comments on Tuticorin violence

The Tuticorin police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest had killed 13 people and the actor made certain statements that some anti-social elements instigated the protests which lead to the police firing and some of them started attacking the police and hence the police retaliated. Rajinikanth, in an affidavit filed by his counsel, has sought exemption from appearing before the panel and has expressed his willingness to file an affidavit on the questionnaire that the commission has prepared regarding the remarks he made. Rajinikanth, in his affidavit, also stated that his personal appearance could cause a lot of public inconvenience.

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan has issued summons to Rajinikanth earlier and he was to appear before the commission on February 25 to know what Rajinikanth knew about the incident and on what basis he made those statements. "I will respond to the commission when I get the official notice from them, I don't need to tell that to you," said the superstar when a question was asked regarding the summons sent to Rajinikanth, a few days back.

