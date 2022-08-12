Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Convict Nalini Files Plea In SC Seeking Premature Release

After Madras High Court denied her relief two months ago, Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan moved the Supreme Court seeking premature release from jail. Arrested on June 14, 1991, for her involvement in the assassination of India's former Prime Minister, she is the country's longest-serving woman prisoner. Along with 25 others, she was sentenced to death by a designated TADA court in Chennai on January 28, 1998. A year later, the SC confirmed the death sentence of Nalini, Santhan, Murugan and Perarivalan, commuted the death sentence of three others to life imprisonment and freed 19 accused.

After accepting the advice of the Council of Ministers headed by then CM M Karunanidhi, the Governor of Tamil Nadu commuted the death sentence of Nalini to life imprisonment on April 24, 2000. She has challenged the Madras High Court dated June 17 which rejected her plea for early release. A division bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala held that the HC does not enjoy special powers that the Supreme Court has under Article 142 of the Constitution and thus, cannot grant them release.

The Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

On May 21, 1991, former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber when he was towards the dais for addressing an election rally for the Lok Sabha polls. Besides Nalini, her husband Murugan, T. Suthendraraja, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, and P Ravichandran are serving a life term. In a big development on May 18, the apex court ordered the release of Perarivalan citing the inexplicable delay by the TN Governor in exercising his power under Article 161 of the Constitution which empowers him to pardon a convict or commute the sentence.

His sentence had already been commuted to life imprisonment in 2011 owing to an 11-year delay in deciding his mercy petitions. The SC held that the advice of the state cabinet is binding on the Governor in matters related to commutation/ remission of sentences under Article 161 of the Constitution. While ordering his immediate release, the top court also took into account factors such as his prolonged period of incarceration, his satisfactory conduct in jail as well as during parole, chronic ailments from his medical records and his educational qualifications acquired during incarceration.

Nalini's latest petition before the Supreme Court assumes significance in the wake of this verdict. After Perarivalan's release, TN CM MK Stalin affirmed that the state government will study the judgment and take necessary steps to ensure the release of the other 6 convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. It is worth recalling that the erstwhile AIADMK government had recommended to the Governor for the remission of the life sentence of the aforesaid convicts on September 9, 2018, itself.