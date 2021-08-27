Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: Perarivalan's Ordinary Leave Gets One-month Extension

In the latest development in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, convict Perarivalan has now been given a one-month extension to the ordinary leave at the request of his mother, Arputhammal. It is important to note here that Perarivalan's ordinary leave has been extended twice already. The ordinary leaves were extended by 30 days earlier in June and July.

The request for an extension was made citing Perarivalan's health condition and the treatment he is undergoing. Perarivalan and six others have served over 30 years in prison in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and multiple appeals have been made by various political parties in Tamil Nadu, seeking their release. A proposal by the state assembly to release the seven convicts is still waiting for the President's approval.

On July 27, the Tamil Nadu government had extended the parole of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan. An order issued by additional chief secretary S K Prabhakar had said that parole has been extended for another thirty days, starting on July 28. This was the second time his parole has been extended.

After coming into power, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, had written to President Ram Nath Kovind to accept the recommendation made by the Tamil Nadu government in 2018 to release all seven convicts in the case. Stalin claimed that the convicts have been undergoing the “agony of imprisonment" for three decades. He had said that the majority of political parties have been demanding remission of their life sentences.

On May 21, 1991, former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber when he was campaigning for the party at Sriperumpudur. Nalini and six others, namely, Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran and Robert Payas are serving a life term in the assassination of the former Prime Minister.

Last year in November, the top court had expressed unhappiness over the pendency of Perarivalan's pardon before the Tamil Nadu Governor for over 2 years. The CBI had also asserted that it had no role as far as the relief was concerned stating, "It is for Governor of Tamil Nadu to take a call on the issue whether remission is to be granted or not and in so far as relief is concerned in the present matter CBI has no role. Present petitioner is not the subject matter of the further investigation carried out by MDMA". Thereafter, Perarivalan was granted parole from November 9 to November 23 by the Madras High Court on 'medical grounds.'

