Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict AG Perarivalan's Parole Extended By Another 30 Days

In a latest development, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the parole of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan. An order issued by additional chief secretary S K Prabhakar said that parole has been extended for another thirty days, starting on July 28.

This is the second time his parole has been extended. Perarivalan. A life convict, is currently out on medical grounds, granted by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on May 19.

"Considering the representation of Thirumathi T Arputham, the Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby suspends for a further period of 30 days from 28.07.2021 the execution of an unexpired portion of the sentence of imprisonment for life, for which the Life Convict Prisoner No.7640 A.G. Perarivalan's confined in Central prison-I, Puzal," the order stated.

The leave was granted after Perarivalan’s mother Arputham Ammal said that his son's health conditions put him at a high risk of contracting coronavirus in the prison.

On May 21, 1991, former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber when he was campaigning for the party at Sriperumpudur. Perarivalan was arrested on June 11, 1991, and was convicted of procuring a 9-volt battery for the explosive device.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts' remission plea

After taking charge, Stalin had written to President Ram Nath Kovind to accept the recommendation made by the Tamil Nadu government in 2018 to release all seven convicts in the case. He said that the convicts have been undergoing the “agony of imprisonment" for the last three decades and said that majority of political parties have been demanding remission of their life sentences.

V Sriharan alias Murugan, his wife Nalini, A G Perarivalan, Santhan, Jayakumar, P Ravichandran and Robert Payas are the seven convicts. “These seven persons have already suffered untold hardship and agony in the past three decades and have paid a heavy price. There has already been an inordinate delay in the consideration of their pleas for remission. In the present circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, courts are also recognising the need to decongest prisons," Stalin had said.

In 2018, the Tamil Nadu government had recommended to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to release all convicts. However, three years later, the governor declined to make a decision and informed that the President was the competent authority.