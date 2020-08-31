Sonia Headed RGF And Rajiv Charitable Trust Got Money From 4 PMLA Accused

Republic Media Network on Monday has accessed an ED note that shows Sonia Gandhi-helmed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepted donations from people accused under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Those accused include the likes of Mehul Choksi, Rana Kapoor, Zakir Naik and GVK group. This shows that money laundered in various forms by individuals of questionable integrity found its way to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust.

Mehul Choksi funded Rajiv Gandhi Trust?

The details accessed by Republic TV show that Rs 10 lakh were transferred from M/s Naviraj Estates Pvt. Ltd., a paper company of Gitanjali Group, beneficially owned by Mehul Choksi to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. M/s Naviraj Estates Pvt. Ltd. was one of the paper company at Gitanjali Group of companies which was used to route the proceeds of crime as part of money laundering activities. The company was beneficially owned, controlled and managed by Mehul Choksi by allotting 99.99% shares of the company to his son Rohan Choksi.

Rana Kapoor's Art Purchase For Padma Bhushan?

Rana Kapoor had diverted the fund of Rs. 2 crores of YES Bank to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by purchasing a painting during 2010-12 in order to maintain cordial relations with the family of Sonia Gandhi, then Chairman of UPA and with an intention to get Padma Bhushan Award from Government of India, ED sources said. In addition, Rana Kapoor also made a donation of Rs. 9,45,000 out of the fund of Yes Bank to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation on September 14, 2016

Sources also suggest that Rana Kapoor had not only granted illegal favours to several persons/ entities by way of diverting the fund of YES Bank (which had now become NPA) but was also engaged in money laundering activities of the kickbacks received by him. Till date, kickback of Rs. 3557 crore have been identified out of which assets of Rs. 2320 crore have been attached under provisions of PMLA.

Jignesh Shah

Financial Technologies India Ltd. (FTIL), an accused under the PMLA, paid Rs. 50 lakh out of the fund which represented proceeds of crime to Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust on October 27, 2011.

The investigation against M/s Financial Technologies India Ltd. (FTIL) & Ors. under the provisions of PMLA has revealed that the company along with its management headed by Jignesh Shah generated proceeds of crime of Rs. 5600 crore in the National Spot Exchange Ltd. scam. Sources inform that FTIL had received proceeds of crime of Rs. 1254 crore and the company along with its management were involved in the money laundering activities in contravention to provisions of Section 3 of PMLA.

Zakir Naik in Rs 50 lakh donation?

Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), an accused under the PMLA, had donated Rs. 50 lakh on July 8, 2011, to Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust from its account in DCB Bank wherein proceeds of crime, was deposited and later on laundered. It has also been noticed that Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust has donated an amount of Rs. 50 lakh on July 12, 2016, to IRF which was deposited in a different bank account of IRF in DCB Bank.

GVK Group:

Sources inform that GVK Airport Foundation has been consistently making donations to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation by providing 47 motorised vehicles totally valued during the period from 2010-11 to 2016-17. The GVK Group is being investigated by ED and CBI for siphoning of fund of Rs. 700 crore of Mumbai Airport from the year 2011-12.

ED probe into RGF

On July 8, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formed an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into alleged violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA and others by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. The Special Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) heads the committee probing into the trust's alleged violations.

