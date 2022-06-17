Rajiv Gandhi Murder: Madras HC Quashes Plea To Release Life Convicts Nalini, Ravichandran

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed petitions seeking the release of Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran, life convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case.

Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala held that the High Court does not enjoy special powers that the Supreme Court has under Article 142 of the constitution and thus, cannot grant them release.

The judges pointed out that the Supreme Court had recently exercised its extraordinary powers to order the release of AG Perarivalan, who is one of the seven convicts in the case. The High Court noted that the petitioners could approach the Supreme Court if their plea was based on Perarivalan’s release.

Both Nalini and Ravichandran had moved the Madras HC seeking their premature release in the 1991 case. Their petition sought direction from the Tamil Nadu government to release them, without waiting for approval from the Governor.

The State government had informed the Madras HC in April that the Governor has forwarded to the President the entire recommendation made by the State Cabinet on September 9, 2018, to release all seven convicts involved in the assassination of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed by a suicide bomber of the LTTE during an election meeting in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur in 1991. Seven people — Murugan alias Sriharan, Nalini Sriharan - wife of Murugan, AG Perarivalan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, and P Ravichandran were convicted that same year.

Among them, Perarivalan was released by the Supreme Court on May 18, 2022. Following the release of Perarivalan, co-convicts Nalini and Ravichandran also moved to the Madras High Court, seeking release without the assent of the Governor which was rejected by the first bench of the court.