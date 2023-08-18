Rajouri Encounter: Injured LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K’s Reasi Dist After 13 Days

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday recovered the body of a second terrorist who was injured in an encounter in Khawas area of Rajouri from Reasi district of Jammu, when he was neutralised while escaping. A small team of J&K police had gunned down one terrorist on August 5 in initial gunfire in Khawas area of Rajouri, while search for the second injured terrorist was on.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh, told Republic, “The body of the second terrorist injured during the encounter in Khawas was recovered by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Dhakikot area of Reasi. We have recovered grenades, magazines and various other materials from the site. The killed terrorist is affiliated to banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).”

A senior official of J&K police informed Republic, “The operation was launched in Dhakikote area of Reasi on August 14 after getting an input of a terrorist being injured in Khawas encounter entering Reasi district. Last night, when the terrorist reached a cliff, an SOG ambush team neutralised him and his body was recovered this morning along with arms and ammunition. Thorough search of the area is underway.”

Rajouri police, in a statement, said that based on the initial probe, the killed terrorist seems to be a Pakistani national and is suspected to have been involved in many terror crime cases in the Rajouri-Poonch region, including the recent attack on the security forces at Kesari Hill and the Dhangri terror incident.

Sources informed Republic that the injured terrorist was trying to escape through Reasi district but succumbed to the gunshot injuries. Police, on August 6, had recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the first killed LeT terrorist, including one AK rifle with five fully loaded magazines, two pistols with two fully loaded magazines and Indian currency worth Rs 10,000.