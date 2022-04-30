Rajouri: 'Mentally Unsound' Man Arrested For Burning National Flag, Probe Underway

The Nowshera police after taking cognizance of a 'disrespectful' act have arrested a man said to be mentally unstable, for burning the national flag of India. As informed by Amit Verma, Additional SP Nowshera, the man was apprehended on the basis of a video accessed by the police where he can be seen burning the flag. He also claimed that the arrested man was "mentally unsound".

In addition to that, the police are also on the hunt for finding the man who shot the video and made no attempts to stop the accused from carrying out the act. "There was a delay in informing the cops and the person who made the seven-minute video rather than informing the police are being investigated", they informed.

The incident took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in the Nowshera town, where a man took down the Indian flag hoisted on the building of the sub-district hospital and burned it. As informed by the Additional SP through a press conference, it happened on the evening of April 27 at around 8 PM. The Nowshera Police after receiving the information of a half-burnt Indian flag lying on the rooftop of the SDH Nowshera building immediately rushed to the spot.

An FIR number 68/22 U/S 2 has also been filed in the matter under the Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act, 1971 at the Nowshera Police Station, and are presently looking for the person who shot the video.

'Mentally unstable' man in Rajouri district burns the National Flag

The Nowshera Additional SP also informed about the accused and said that according to the statements of the eyewitnesses and circumstantial evidence, the man identified as Kaushal Kumar, son of Ramesh Chander, resident of Ward No. 7, Nowshera was involved in the act, and was arrested following his identification from the video.

It was during the interrogation in front of the District Magistrate that the man confessed his crime. On the other hand, the accused's family came out in his support stating that he was mentally unstable and had no idea of what he was doing. Later, this was also confirmed by the local people. Meanwhile, further legal proceedings are presently underway.

Image: PTI