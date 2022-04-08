Rajouri Police Arrests J&K Teacher For Beating Girl Student For Wearing 'tilak' To School

After being suspended for allegedly thrashing a girl student at school, a teacher from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has was arrested on Thursday and an investigation is presently ongoing in the matter, reported PTI.

Notably, the teacher Nisar Ahmed of Government Middle School had brutally beaten a girl student for wearing a Tilak (a coloured spot worn by Hindus) at school during the Navratri festival. In another incident from the same school, the teacher had also done the same with another girl student who came to school wearing a headscarf.

The incident later triggered anger and protests among people promoting the administration to suspend him and order an inquiry against him. As the incident drew the attention of the administration and the police, it was also highlighted in social media where people demanded severe actions against the teacher.

Speaking on the same, a police officer had earlier said that through reliable sources the information of the incident reached the Police Station Budhal that a girl of Draman studying in class 4 in the Government Middle School of J&K's Rajouri district was severely beaten by a teacher inside the classroom. Following this, an FIR was also lodged against him under Section 342 (wrongful confinement), 352 (assault), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Notably, Rajouri Additional Deputy Commission Sachin Dev Singh had also ordered the suspension of the teacher.

J&K school teacher beats student over wearing 'Tilak' to school

The incident took place at the Government Middle School in Khadurian in Draman Panchayat of Kotranka area when the teacher Nisar Ahmed posted at the school mercilessly thrashed a girl after she arrived at school with a tilak on her forehead. The girl's family while sharing the ordeal also alleged that the teacher used derogatory language toward the girl.

Speaking to Republic TV on the same, the father of the student said, "If this kind of incident inside Government Middle School, Khadurian continues in the name of religion, we will all end up breaking each other's heads."

In the meantime, another girl who faced the same brutality was from a Muslim family and was thrashed for wearing a headscarf to school. The parents of both the girls have jointly shared their ordeal through a video that is now going viral on social media.

