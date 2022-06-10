Rajya Sabha Election: SC Denies Early Hearing On Plea To Bar Ex-BSP MLAs From Voting

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hold early hearing of a plea challenging an order passed by the High Court regarding the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections. Justice MR Shah said that the court has no problem in holding a hearing in the matter, but the bench has not received a response from the CJI yet.

"We have no difficulty (in hearing the petition). We inquired from the registry about the plea. They have communicated the same to the Chief Justice, but have not received any reply. If the CJI consents, we will hear," a bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose said.

A plea was filed in the Apex court seeking a stay on the declaration of the Rajya Sabha election result until a decision is taken on the disqualification of six state MLAs. However, as the SC is not likely to hear the case anytime soon, the voting process will continue.

The plea also appealed to keep the votes cast by the six MLAs separately (in sealed cover), who were elected on the BSP ticket but later joined Congress. The six MLAs were originally elected as members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and were later declared by the Speaker of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha as members of Congress.

The appeal filed by advocate Hemant Nahta stated, "Six MLAs of Bahujan Samaj Party, if allowed to participate and their votes are considered in the upcoming voting process as MLAs of Indian National Congress for biennial election of 2022 for the Council of States from Rajasthan scheduled on June 10, 2022, the whole democratic process would be devalued and the perpetrators of illegality would be able to enjoy the fruits of their wrong."

The counsel had mentioned the matter before the Apex court for urgent hearing saying the matter is of grave urgency.

40% of votes cast for Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, nearly 40% of the votes for the Rajya Sabha elections have already been cast by 10.30 a.m. in Rajasthan. The voting started at 9 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. Counting will start at 5 p.m.

The Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, and Pramod Tiwari, a prominent Uttar Pradesh politician, while the BJP has chosen former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari, who earlier was a vocal critic of former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.

The Congress and the BJP are set to comfortably win two and one seats, respectively. The contest became interesting by the entry of BJP-backed Independent candidate Subhash Chandra, who is a media baron.

Rajasthan has a total of 200 MLAs, including 108 of the Congress and 71 of the BJP.

(With inputs from agency)