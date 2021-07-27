Rakesh Asthana Appointed As The New Delhi Police Commissioner

Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday was appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. A 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Asthana was Director-General of Border Security force (BSF). DG-ITBP SS Deswal has been appointed to take up the additional charge of DG-BSF till the appointment of a regular incumbent.

"Consequent upon appointment of Shri Rakesh Asthana, IPS (GJ:84), Director General, BSF, as Commissioner of Police, the competent authority has approved that Shri S.S. Deswal, IPS (HY:84), Director General, ITBP shall hold additional charge of the post DG, BSG vice Shri Asthana, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order said.

"Accordingly it is requested to relieve Shri Rakesh Asthama, IPS (GJ:84), immediately to enable him to join as Commissioner of Police, Delhi," it added.

He has been part of several high profile investigations. Asthana had investigated the 2002 Sabarmati Express blaze incident, which killed at least 59 people. In 1997, Asthana had also arrested RJD chief Lalu Yadav in the fodder scam.

Asthana had joined BSF after a controversial stint in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when he locked horns with then CBI chief Alok Verma. Following his, Asthana was investigated for an alleged bribery case. In February 2021, the agency gave him clean chit.

Born in Jharkhand's Ranchi on July 9, 1961, Asthana completed his higher education from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).