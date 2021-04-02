Rakesh Tikait's Car Attacked In Rajasthan's Alwar; BKU & Congress Blame 'BJP Goons'

In a major development, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has alleged that he was attacked by BJP goons in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday, while en route from a Mahapanchayat. Taking to Twitter, he alleged that his car was attacked by BJP goons who pelted stones, threw ink, and even shot at Tikait's car at Bansur road's Tatarpur intersection in Alwar. Tikait held a massive Kisan Mahapanchayat in Alwar, seeking repeal of Centre's Farm Laws.

Rakesh Tikait's car attacked in Rajasthan

Visuals from the site show that Tikait's supporters have blocked Tatarpur intersection holding a dharna protesting the attack. Sources report that Tikait's retinue suffered no injuries and police have arrested two suspects. Congress has already slammed BJP for the attack stating that the attack was not on Tikait, but the nation's farmers. Protests continue at Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur where farmers are camped at.

Tikait: 'Protests till Nov-Dec'

On March 25, “This fight is not just of farmers but it is also for the poor, small traders..,” said Tikait while addressing a farmers' ‘mahapanchayat’ at Assandh in this district. Asserting that farmers were prepared for a long haul, he said, “This agitation will go on for long. We have made preparations till November-December.” Referring to his late father Mahender Singh Tikait, he said, “Tikait sahib used to say that when Haryana stands in support of an agitation, government shivers," adding "There is the possibility that in the name of corona, restrictions may be imposed but our agitation will go on. We will follow all the guidelines, but we will not end our dharnas."

Farmers protests

After completing a peaceful 'Chakka Jam' across India except in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Tikait and other BKU leaders toured poll-bound Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry seeking farmers' support against the Centre's Farm Laws, urging them to not vote for BJP. Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the 3-month protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.