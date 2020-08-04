Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Section 144 Imposed In Karnataka's Manguluru & Kalaburgi

Ensuring a strict law & order situation, section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Kalaburgi district on Tuesday, ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on August 5. The city's Police Commissioner has ordered that section 144 will prevail from 4 August - 3:00 PM to 6 August - 6 AM. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone at the Ram Janmabhoomi for the Ram Mandir - fulfilling one of BJP's long-cherished dream.

Kalaburgi under section 144

#Karnataka: Section 144 imposed in Kalaburagi City in the wake of Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya. Order will be in force from 4th August 3 pm to 6th August 6 am: Police Commissioner, Kalaburagi City — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Apart from Kalburgi, Manguluru too has been placed under section 144 from August 4 from 8 pm to 6 am on August 6. Ghaziabad has already been placed under section 144 till August 31, ahead of all festivities like Eid, Rakshabandhan, Independence day etc. Similar prohibitory orders were placed in various parts of the nation like - Ayodhya, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai etc on November 9, 2019, ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmaboomi dispute to avoid any untoward incident.

Bhoomi Pujan details

On Monday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust laid out the itinerary for the event. Addressing reporters in Ayodhya, the trust's secretary said that 175 eminent guests will attend the event including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. Sources report that PM Modi will reach Ram Janmabhoomi complex at noon and will address the nation for an hour before leaving from Ayodhya at 2.10 PM.

Here are the salient features of the event:

Entry to the site will be allowed till 10:30 AM - two hours prior to the event. All invitation cards will have security codes that would work only once, to enter into the premises of the function.

No electronics or camera will be allowed

Only 5 dignitaries will be present on stage - PM Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mandir Trust chairman Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath.

Arrival of people who are aged above 90 years is not appropriate under present circumstances

PM Modi will first do Darshan-Pujan at Shri Hanumangarhi Mandir, after which he will do puja of Ramlalla at Ram Janmabhoomi. It will be then followed by the Bhumi Pujan and the stage event

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternate land to the Muslim parties for building the mosque.

