In her first appearance after a clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Ram Navami, University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit in an exclusive conversation with Republic reiterated that there was zero tolerance for violence.

Refraining from making any charges, Pandit said that a proctorial inquiry was taking place, alongside a police inquiry in the matter, in which ABVP members had allegedly objected to non-vegetarian food being served at one of the JNU hostels, Kaveri, on the Hindu festival.

'Messes run by students'

During the exclusive conversation, University Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit made it clear that messes are run by the students. Pandit said that all the 17 hostels and not just Kaveri where the clash broke out were serving non-vegetarian food.

"Meaning we had the Iftar party and the havan, both going on peacefully. They concluded also peacefully. The only issue was that the cooking of the non-vegetarian food would be after these things get over. It was agreed everywhere else and was carried on peacefully. In Kaveri, I was told that there was a hitch," Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said.

The JNU chancellor added, "The warden's committee report came to us because we don't run the hostels- the administration. We are a very democratic institution. The mess is run by the students, they decide the menu, there is a mess secretary, a mess committee, and the mess warden also does not intervene unless and until there is a dispute. So, if you see, we did not expect it to take place because in the other hostels it was resolved among the students."

Underlining that it was not really clear what happened, the chancellor said that they have received multiple interpretations of the incident, and assured that they are looking into it.

'There may be involvement of fringe elements'

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaking on the incident highlighted how she has been told that students outside of the Kaveri hostel also came in. "They may be fringe elements, we don't know...because we have an open campus...It is so difficult to monitor. If we monitor they say, we are a democratic state, how do you monitor. So people can come in by bus, and the security people cannot look into it. So we are looking into who is involved because we have a lot of video images but we don't have cameras on the campus because students objected to it," the Chancellor said, adding that the timings of the incident were very unusual.

"It is unfortunate that in a secular state like India, there is acceptance of one ritual and not the other. Discrimination can lead to arguments and in this case, violence. However, after that I can tell you no violence took place... because I myself went at 11 o'clock because I was in Kochi, I was returning, and I went straight to the hostel and there was no violence," she said.

'An ideology that is losing the ground often turns violent'

Speaking on the Leftist ideology, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit highlighted that an ideology that is "losing ground often turns violent".

"Someone who is losing charge, at least in elections they have not been doing very well. JNU is seen as their last bastion to hold on to. Even when I joined I had a huge barrage of things from the Left ecosystem and they were also misogynistic. Only they failed in it," the Chancellor said.

She, however, opined that 90% of the students in JNU today were not 'ideologically committed'. "I have gone to hostels, I have gone to the library, I have met students. Even if you see in this case- after the incident there has been no violence, they have not been able to convince to join. So, JNU students are becoming mature, they know that violence is not going to help them, this negative image is not going to help them," she said.