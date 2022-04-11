Ram Navami Procession Targeted In Dwarka; 3rd Incident Of Communal Violence In Gujarat

Tension is growing in Gujarat as another incident of the Ram Navami procession being attacked has come to light in Dwarka on Sunday. According to the reports, not only was stone pelting done targeting the procession but also several flags from the procession were set on fire.

Following this incident in Gujarat's Dwarka on Sunday, there were numerous incidents of communal discord. According to the police, one person has been arrested.

After a Ram Navami procession passed through a Dwarka neighbourhood around 6.30 p.m., some miscreants set fire to a saffron flag that was left out on the road. Police arrived quickly and took command of the situation. The individual who burned the flag has been captured, according to Dwarka SP Nitesh Pandey.

He also said that the police believe there may have been more people involved in the incident. Local authorities have deployed more security to restore peace in the district.

According to the police officials, the person who has been taken into custody has links with the Sunni Muslim Aam Jamat. The organisation, after the incident, has started appealing to people to maintain peace and harmony in the region. They are also planning to carry out Hindu-Muslim Ekta marches to restore communal peace in Dwarka.

Stone pelting in Gujarat's Sabarkantha

In Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Sunday, stones were pelted on the Ramnavmi procession passing through Chhaparia village in the Himmatnagar area.

According to reports, stones were pelted at the peaceful procession and several vehicles were vandalised. To bring the situation under control, the police personnel were forced to fire tear gas. Security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order. The visuals show two groups throwing stones at each other. Reportedly, the District Police Superintendent was injured in the incident.

A similar incident was also reported in the Khambhat city in the Anand district, where a religious procession was targeted. The police have brought the situation under control.

Attack in West Bengal

West Bengal BJP leader and the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday, alleged that cops attacked a Ram Navami procession in the Howrah district. The BJP leader also said that many were injured in police action.

In a separate incident in Bankura district, Union Minister Subhash Sarkar said that stones were pelted targeting his car and a Ram Navami procession on Sunday.

“Stones were pelted on the Ram Navami procession in Bankura. It was done politically. They pelted stones at my car. I appeal to the police to identify and arrest the accused,” he said.