After the nation observed a spate of communal clashes during Ram Navami festivities across the country, Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal has penned a formal complaint to NIA DG Kuldeep Singh to initiate a probe into the incident.

Alleging that the Ram Navami procession across the country was targeted by fringe groups. Jindal said that it was a part of a 'conspiracy against the Hindu community'. Jindal sought the intervention of National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take up the incidents of clashes into their jurisdiction and further unravel the alleged conspiracy against the majority community in the country.

"On the day of Ram Navami, the devotees were stone pelted and injured in several states leading to communal tension," his complaint read.

Jindal's concerns hold relevance as reports surfaced from multiple cities across the country suggesting that violence, rioting and war of words took place, involving people of one community and the other. The clash erupted as Hindus observed and celebrated the Ram Navami festival on Sunday.

'Such acts of brutality and savagery question the safety of all the Hindus who wish to practice their religion in a peaceful manner and have every right to do so," Jindal stated.

'Conspiracy against the Hindu community' alleges Delhi-based lawyer

"All these incidents target the Hindu community in a well-planned manner which indicates that it is a conspiracy against the Hindu community done intently and deliberately to dis-balance the social structure and harmony of the country. It has not been the first time such incidents have happened as the events happened in the past like the east Delhi riots were created in a thoughtful manner as revealed by investigation," the Delhi-based lawyer's complaint read.

Jindal also underlined the fold of events in Rajasthan's Karauli on April 2, "Communal violence broke out in the Hatwara Bazaar area of Karauli when miscreants pelted stones at a Hindu bike rally while more than a dozen shops and three bikes were set on fire," he mentioned in the letter addressed to NIA.

"43 people, including policemen, were injured in the mob attack while the rally was celebrating ‘Nav Samvatsar’ passed through a Muslim-dominated area," he highlighted.

What happened in JNU during Ram Navami festival?

Violence and war of words allegedly broke out in JNU over non-vegetarian food being served at the Kaveri hostel of the university on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In fact, the JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) administration told media reporters that a 'scuffle' ensued on campus after 'havan' (Hindu ritual of burning offerings) inside the hostel. In return, people celebrating the festival raised objections to meat being served on the day of the festival.