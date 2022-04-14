Ram Navami Violence In Khambhat A 'pre-planned Conspiracy' Say Gujarat Police

In the investigation into the violence that broke out in the Khambhat area of Anand district during the Ram Navami procession on Sunday, Gujarat police said that it was a pre-planned conspiracy.

The boys were recruited from outside for stone-pelting, according to the Gujarat police, and they were promised all kinds of legal and financial support in case they were caught. Because stones could be easily found in cemeteries, it was decided the same could be pelted from there. A total of nine people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence and stone-pelting during the procession.

Speaking about the motive of the attackers in the Ram Navami violence in Khambhat, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Rajiyan of Anand district, said, "The motive of the accused was that once the Ram Navami procession was stoned and threatened, no such religious procession would take place in the future." He further added that the entire conspiracy was hatched in the last three days after the procession got police permission.

“As part of a pre-planned conspiracy, stones were hurled during the Ram Navami procession in Khambhat. The motive of the accused was that once the Ram Navami procession was stoned and threatened, no such religious procession would take place in the future. The accused had started planning for the procession after news broke that the Ram Navami procession was about to start and the entire conspiracy was hatched in the last three days after the procession got police permission,” said SP Ajit Rajiyan of Anand district.

'Mastermind is still absconding'

The police official said that the accused were in touch with people from outside the district as well as from abroad regarding the funds to carry out the conspiracy.

“These people were in touch with people from outside the district and abroad for the funds to carry out the conspiracy. The responsibility of raising funds was handed over to Matin. An investigation is currently underway into who helped from outside the state and the country for the funds,” SP Rajiyan said.

He further added that Maulvi Razak Patel has been named as the mastermind of the conspiracy in the Ram Navami violence in Khambhat and is still absconding.

"In fact, the way the stones were pelted and the place selected for the pelting of stones, the state intelligence department was suspicious, after which the investigation was started by the state ATS, in which Jamshed Pathan was nabbed and interrogated, he told the security officials about the mastermind, Maulvi Razak Patel... The money was managed by Matin Alti and his brothers Mohsin and Azad. Apart from this, the boys were arranged by Chintu Farid, Razzak Patel, Akhtar, Naseer and Zahid to stop the procession. Everyone’s names are in the FIR except Alti and his brothers," he said.

SP Rajiyan further said that Mustakin Maulvi had conspired to stop Ram Navami Rath Yatra and also prepared Wasim and Wajid to face legal action.

Ram Navami violence in Gujarat

In Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Sunday, stones were pelted on the Ramnavmi procession passing through Chhaparia village in the Himmatnagar area. According to reports, stones were pelted at the peaceful procession and several vehicles were vandalised. To bring the situation under control, the police personnel were forced to fire tear gas. Security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order.

A Ram Navami procession was also attacked in Gujarat's Dwarka on Sunday. According to the reports, not only was stone pelting done targeting the procession but also several flags from the procession were set on fire. After a Ram Navami procession passed through a Dwarka neighbourhood around 6.30 p.m., some miscreants set fire to a saffron flag that was left out on the road. Police arrived quickly and took command of the situation. The individual who burned the flag has been captured, according to Dwarka SP Nitesh Pandey.

It is pertinent to mention that several Ram Navami processions were targeted and attacked in the states of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

(Input with ANI)